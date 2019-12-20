Zacks: Brokerages Set $39.50 Price Target for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $39.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 148 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on BATRA shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 243,812 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,662,056.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

BATRA stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

