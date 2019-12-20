Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Sell

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBIO. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $995,211,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,968,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $180,868,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $103,449,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

