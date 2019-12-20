Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Hold

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

NYSE JMIA opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $421.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $49.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

