Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Corp. is a newly organized Business Combination Company, or BCC. A BCC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination, an unidentified operating business. The Company intends to focus on identifying one or more businesses or assets in the maritime shipping industry, but will not be limited to pursuing acquisition opportunities only within that industry. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

SHIP opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

