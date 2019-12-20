Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

SNBR stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $149,762.42. Also, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,253,070.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,173. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 470.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sleep Number by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.