Zacks: Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Partner Communications an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $692.00 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.22. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.