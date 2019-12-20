Zacks: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

UNTY opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $256.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

