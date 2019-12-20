Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director James B. Breitmeyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zogenix stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $69.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,498,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,134,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 146.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

