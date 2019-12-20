Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Sells $39,513.54 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $39,513.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at $420,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $59,175.78.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Buckley sold 34,663 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,830.82.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 314.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.