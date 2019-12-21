$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Insiders sold a total of 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,434,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 87,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.