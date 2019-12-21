-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 32,745.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Alimera Sciences worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

