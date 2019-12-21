$0.45 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Ares Capital also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

