Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.61). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05.

ACER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

ACER stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

