Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

