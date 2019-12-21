Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.64

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.64 and traded as high as $158.45. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $156.28, with a volume of 17,153 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 103.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,252.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

