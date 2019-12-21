Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.66

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $11.25. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 3,771 shares trading hands.

AFLYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.35%. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM Sponsored will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

