Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

