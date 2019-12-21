Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.11. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 7,167 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 124,390 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 807,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 236,447 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 795,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 546,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 318,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 191,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.