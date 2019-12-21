Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their sell rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.28.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

