Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Amedisys reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.49. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $103.76 and a 52-week high of $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,187 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 482.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

