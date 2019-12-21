American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

