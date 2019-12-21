Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMSF opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

In other news, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at $612,026.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,287.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amerisafe by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 345,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

