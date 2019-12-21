Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.59

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $6.68. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1,618 shares changing hands.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $92.32 million, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.