Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

