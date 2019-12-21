Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ADTRAN reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. ADTRAN has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $453.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.60%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $60,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ADTRAN by 757.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

