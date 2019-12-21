Analysts Expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alteryx posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $665,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $477,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $11,452,467. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -503.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

