Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.00. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.