Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($21.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $238,793.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,110.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,626,382 shares of company stock valued at $57,120,442.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $591,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,746,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $18,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $16,245,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILK opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

