Analysts Set Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price at $10.75

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Dawson James began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.33. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 43.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,133 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,243 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 444.5% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

