ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $785.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,084 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 95,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.