Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APLS. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $1,053,857.20. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders sold 52,460 shares of company stock worth $1,332,007 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,085,000 after acquiring an additional 781,085 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 335,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,361,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,026,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

