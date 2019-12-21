Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUV. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

