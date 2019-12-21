Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Arena REIT No 1 stock opened at A$2.93 ($2.08) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. Arena REIT No 1 has a 52 week low of A$2.38 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of A$3.09 ($2.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

