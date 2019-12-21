Atheios Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $8,823.00 and $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

