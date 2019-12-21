ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BWS Financial increased their target price on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. ATN International has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $932.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.30.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In related news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATN International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATN International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in ATN International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in ATN International by 144.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

