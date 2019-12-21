AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP William R. Hackney Sells 5,054 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AZO stock opened at $1,226.74 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $798.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,129.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,668,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in AutoZone by 28.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,629,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AutoZone by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,250.40.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

