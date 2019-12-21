Axe (AXE) Price Tops $0.33

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Axe has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004572 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017257 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,137,509 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

