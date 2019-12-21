BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

