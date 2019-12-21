Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 96,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.