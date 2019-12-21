Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

