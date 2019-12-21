Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNFT. Compass Point initiated coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.91.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

