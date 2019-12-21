Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $315,095.90

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $315,095.90 and traded as high as $338,498.68. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $337,260.00, with a volume of 67 shares.

The company has a market cap of $550.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330,909.85 and its 200 day moving average is $315,503.13.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4,812.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 billion during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

