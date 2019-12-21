BidaskClub Downgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in R1 RCM by 73.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

