BidaskClub Lowers Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STMP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $207.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

