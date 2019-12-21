Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKCC. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $342.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In related news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.