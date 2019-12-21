bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink raised shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.56.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $212,513. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

