Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $806.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

