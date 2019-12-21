Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.96. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.