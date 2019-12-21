Brokerages Set $13.00 Target Price for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKDA. ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. Research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $124,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.