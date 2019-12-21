Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,818,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,028 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 116.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,328,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 714,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after buying an additional 530,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 300,155 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.